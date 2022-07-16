Michigan State football trending in right direction for Florida 4-star OT Payton Kirkland

The Spartans appear to be trending towards landing yet another four-star commit in the 2023 class.

Four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland of Orlando, Fla. will announce his college decision later this month on July 23. According to On3 Recruits, Michigan State is in the best spot to land his commitment and beat out Florida, Miami (FL) and Oklahoma. The recruiting service is giving Michigan State a near 60 percent chance at getting Kirkland’s commitment.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine shows Michigan State trending for 4-star OT Payton Kirkland 👀https://t.co/ofdXcDlgcr pic.twitter.com/KHmHVYC0L6 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 15, 2022

Kirkland ranks as the No. 261 overall prospect and No. 25 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He holds offers from more than 50 programs, and would be a major get for the Spartans should it happen.

We’ll know soon enough, but this is great to see for the Spartans.

