Michigan State football DE transfer Zion Young chooses Missouri

Michigan State defensive end Zion Young made the decision to transfer after the disastrous 2023 football season. Young, a member of the 2022 recruiting class, had been a bright spot on the MSU defense these past two seasons. In his two seasons with MSU, he recorded 47 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Now, Young is headed to Missouri via the transfer portal.

M I Z Z O U pic.twitter.com/TG9ooDLUOv — Zion Young (@ZionReese3) January 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire