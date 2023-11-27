Michigan State football transfer updates: Which MSU players are entering transfer portal?

With virtually any coaching change comes roster turnover.

When a coach departs or is fired, a team made up largely of players recruited by the coach and his staff is left to decide whether it wants to remain at a school and with a program after such sudden change.

It’s something Michigan State football is experiencing now.

One day after the Spartans’ tumultuous 2023 season ended Friday with a 42-0 loss to Penn State, the university announced it had hired Jonathan Smith away from Oregon State. Smith replaces Mel Tucker, who was fired in late September for cause amid a university investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.

Smith is a well-regarded coach who rebuilt Oregon State, his alma mater, into one of the Pac-12’s best programs over the past two seasons, but his arrival and the change it will bring – a new head coach, a new coaching staff, a new system and scheme – creates uncertainty for players, who may hope to continue their college careers elsewhere. With NCAA athletes now able to transfer once during their careers without the penalty of having to sit out a year, that movement becomes much more common.

In the days after the season finale and Smith’s hiring, several Spartans players have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.

Here’s a rundown of who is potentially leaving:

Note: Players have from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, 2024 to enter their name in the portal during the NCAA’s fall window.

Michigan State 2023 players entering the transfer portal

QB Katin Houser

A redshirt freshman, Houser started the final seven games of the Spartans’ season, with his team going 2-5 over that stretch.

This season, the 6-foot-3 Houser completed 58.6% of his passes for 1,132 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions while averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. What was likely his best game of the season came in a Nov. 18 win at Indiana, when he threw for a career-high 279 yards and three touchdowns, along with two interceptions. The performance earned him Big Ten freshman of the week honors.

Houser was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, with 247Sports’ composite rankings grading him as the No. 14 quarterback nationally.

OL Spencer Brown

Brown has been Michigan State’s starting right tackle for each of the past two seasons and started 23 of his 32 games in East Lansing.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Brown was a fifth-year graduate senior in 2023 and has already earned a degree in advertising management, but he has another year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer due to the waiver the NCAA granted athletes whose seasons were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown, a Canton native and Walled Lake Western graduate, signed with the Spartans in 2019 under then-coach Mark Dantonio.

“I appreciate everybody who helped me become the man I am today since I arrived on campus,” Brown wrote in a post on social media Monday. “I want to thank Coach D for making my dreams come true! Thank you to the coaches, support staff, and my teammates for giving me a once in a lifetime experience! I have no regrets! Lastly, I want to thank the fans; you will always have a special place in my heart!”

LB Darius Snow

Snow – whose father, Eric, was a guard at Michigan State and later in the NBA – saw his final two years with the Spartans ravaged by injuries.

He missed the 2022 season after suffering a leg injury in the season-opener against Western Michigan and was limited to four games this season, missing the final six contests with an unspecified ailment. During those four games, he played 55 snaps and had six tackles.

Snow was part of Dantonio’s final recruiting class in 2020. He spent the early part of his career at Michigan State as a defensive back before switching to linebacker prior to the start of the 2022 season.

Snow posted a highlight video on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Monday with the note “Just a ball player looking for the best opportunity. Wherever that may be.”

Just a ball player looking for the best opportunity. Wherever that may be. pic.twitter.com/rsVk7qoTVW — Darius Snow (@realdsnow) November 27, 2023

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan State transfer portal updates: Tracking MSU football players