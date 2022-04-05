Michigan State football transfer chooses Temple

Ian Stewart made the decision earlier this offseason to transfer out of the Michigan State football program. Stewart was a 3-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class for MSU. Stewart was a bit of a tweener at Michigan State, playing both the tight end and wide receiver positions in East Lansing and he could never really find his footing.

A fresh start for Stewart is something that could immensely help his playing career, and that is what he is going to do. Stewart made his decision and will be heading to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to play for the Temple Owls.

