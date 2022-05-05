Michigan State football transfer chooses James Madison football

Michigan State freshman cornerback Antoine Booth made the decision that he was going to enter the NCAA transfer portal after not logging any playing time in his only season with the Spartans.

Booth was a member of Mel Tucker’s 2021 recruiting class, the first of his tenure in East Lansing. Booth was a 3-star prospect out of DeMatha Catholic in Baltimore, Maryland.

Booth has found his new landing spot, he will be heading to James Madison University. Booth is a legacy of JMU with his dad being a member of the school’s hall of fame.

FOOTBALL: @JMUFootball lands former 3-star CB and Michigan State transfer Antoine Booth from the portal. The 6-foot Jessup, Maryland, native didn’t log any playing time last year for the Spartans but has 4 more years of eligibility. Oh, and his dad is in the JMU hall of fame. — Grant Johnson (@grantjohnson_5) May 4, 2022

