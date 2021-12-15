Michigan State football transfer Chase Kline is headed to Eastern Michigan

Michigan State linebacker Chase Kline had made the decision to enter the transfer portal following the team’s win over Nebraska. Kline had seen his playing time decrease and by transferring before the fifth game of the season, he was able to preserve a year of eligibility.

Kline has since made the decision to transfer within the state of Michigan, as he will be heading to Ypsilanti to play for the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

In his MSU career, Kline appeared in 19 games getting 52 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

More!