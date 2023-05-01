Michigan State football transfer CB Charles Brantley gets an offer from Colorado

Sunday evening, Michigan State football cornerback Charles Brantley entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. About an hour and a half later, Brantley announced that he has an offer out from the University of Colorado, home of new coach Deion Sanders.

Based on how the transfer portal works these days, it’s not surprising that Brantley had an offer out so soon, especially since he was a solid defensive back for the Spartans.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire