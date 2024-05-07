Michigan State football DE transfer Bai Jobe chooses Kansas

Michigan State lost defensive end Bai Jobe to the transfer portal during the spring portal window, much to the dismay of the fanbase. Jobe was a former top-75, 4-star recruit out of Oklahoma in the 2023 recruiting class. Once a crown jewel, now off to the transfer portal.

Jobe has now found his landing spot, making a decision between Kansas, Mississippi State and UTSA. He chose the Jayhawks.

Jobe did not record any playing time during his time at MSU.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire