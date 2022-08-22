Michigan State football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Michigan State football has a long and rich history dating back over a century with an iconic history of legendary players, from all the way back to the MAC days, to the days of Biggie Munn and Duffy Daugherty, and all the way until the stellar run of Mark Dantonio and the modern era of Mel Tucker.

If you could make a roster of every great player to ever put on the green and white, you could make quite a formidable roster, and that’s what we are doing here at SpartansWire. Below, you can find Michigan State’s all-time offensive roster, with starters and backups for each position.

Read more about Michigan State athletics at SpartansWire.

Check out our other College Wire all-time lineups: Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin

Starting QB: Connor Cook

Dec 31, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Connor Cook (18) throws a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half in the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Cook was never able to transition his talents to the NFL, but he will go down as one of the best Big Ten quarterbacks in recent history and, we think, the best QB in MSU history as well.

Backup QB: Kirk Cousins

Oct. 9, 2010: Michigan State 34, Michigan 17, Michigan Stadium: MSU quarterback Kirk Cousins celebrates a Spartans touchdown.

Kirk Cousins came to MSU as an unheralded 3-star quarterback but soon lit the Big Ten on fire, throwing for 1,128 yards and 66 touchdowns for the Spartans.

Starting RB: Lorenzo White

Sep 7,1987; E. Landsing,. MI, USA FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans running back Lorenzo White (34) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans at Spartans Stadium. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Who else? Even with all the great names to run the ball for MSU, White still holds the record for the most yards and the most touchdowns in program history.

Backup RB: Kenneth Walker III

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a touchdown against Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

This one will definitely be controversial since Walker only played one season with MSU, but it was one of the most exciting single seasons in program history. Other names to consider at this spot would be Javon Ringer, TJ Duckett, Sedrick Irvin and Jeremy Langford.

Starting WR1: Charles Rogers

Michigan State’s Charles Rogers (1) celebrates his 21-yard touchdown reception against Northwestern in the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 28, 2002, in East Lansing, Mich. With the catch, Rogers set an NCAA record by catching a touchdown pass in his 13th straight regular-season game. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

From 2001-02, Charles Rogers was possibly the greatest wide receiver on the planet, and remarkably, even after a short stint with MSU, he somehow still holds the touchdown record for wideouts with 27.

Backup WR1: Andre Rison

For 20 years, Andre Rison held the MSU receiving record, a crazy feat considering the era he played in, and he’s one of the first people you think of when you think about great MSU receivers.

Starting WR2: Plaxico Burress

Plaxico, like Charles Rogers, also had a short stint at MSU before going pro, so it’s equally remarkable to see him in the top ten in receiving touchdowns and yards, but that’s the kind of player he was.

Backup WR2: Kirk Gibson

Jan 1, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager and Michigan State Spartans alumnus Kirk Gibson (left) and wife JoAnn Sklarski attend the 100th Rose Bowl. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before he switched to baseball, Kirk Gibson was the all-time leader in receiving touchdowns for MSU, and still sits at No. 3 overall on that list.

Starting WR3: Gene Washington

Nov 20, 1965, South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans receiver Gene Washington (84) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium during the 1965 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Coming from another era, Washington’s stats might not stack up with other Spartan receivers, but it’s undeniable that he is one of the most prolific and iconic receivers in MSU history.

Backup WR3: Courtney Hawkins

Dec 31, 1991; El Paso, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Courtney Hawkins (5) in action against the UCLA Bruins at the 1991 John Hancock Bowl. USA TODAY Sports

The Spartans’ current WR coach was also the first wideout to record 1,000 yards for MSU back in 1989.

Starting TE: Billy Joe DuPree

DuPree might not have the crazy stats, but it’s pretty clear that he was the best tight end in MSU history, and was named a first team All-American back in 1972 before becoming one of the best tight ends in the NFL in the 1970’s.

Backup TE: Chris Baker

23 Sep 2000: Chris Baker #83 of the Michigan State Spartans runs with the ball during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Fighting Irish 27-21. Tom Pidgeon /Allsport

Chris Baker has the best stats of any MSU tight end and still sits in the top 20 in terms of receiving yards and touchdowns.

Starting C: Dan Currie

Dan Currie was an All-American in 1957, and is famous for being one of the meanest players in MSU history and was the best player on MSU’s stellar 1957 team that finished No. 3.

Backup C: Brian Allen

Nov 4, 2017; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans offensive lineman Brian Allen (65) gestures to the defense during the first half of a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Before he won a Super Bowl with the Rams, Brian Allen was a perennial All-Big Ten selection and a huge part of the success of the mid-2010’s MSU offense.

Starting G1: Ed Budde

Ed Budde is perhaps best remembered for being a perennial All-Pro player in the NFL, but he was also a huge reason for the success of running backs like Sherm Lewis and George Saimes.

Backup G1: Sid Wagner

This is a huge throwback, but Sid Wagner was a consensus All-American guard back in 1935.

Starting G2: Joe DeLamielleure

Aug 2, 2014; Canton, OH, USA; Joe DeLamielleure at the TimkenSteel Grand Parade on Cleveland Avenue in advance of the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Joe DeLamielleure has his handprints all over history, helping Eric Allen rush for 350 yards against Purdue, and also leading the way for O.J. Simpson to rush for 273 yards in a game in 1973.

Backup G2: Ed Bagdon

Ed Bagdon is the only Michigan State football lineman to win the Outland Trophy, given to the best interior O-Lineman in the league.

Starting T1: Flozell Adams

Sep 9, 1995; East Lansing, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans tackle Flozell Adams (76) in action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Flozell Adams was an All-American and earned Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year while at MSU, and went on to have a successful career in the NFL.

Backup T1: Tony Mandarich

Sep 26, 1987, East Lansing, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans offensive lineman Tony Mandarich (79) blocks Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Steve Gabbard (76) at Spartan Stadium during the 1987 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Mandarich never panned out in the NFL, but he was a monster while at MSU. He was an All-American and won Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year twice as a Spartan.

Starting T2: Jack Conklin

Sep 12, 2015; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (74) celebrates the win over the Oregon Ducks after a game at Spartan Stadium. MSU won 31-28. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

As you probably know by now, Jack Conklin went from a walk-on to first round NFL Draft pick. That alone shows the type of career he had at MSU.

Backup T2: Don Coleman

Don Coleman was a 5-foot-10, 185-pound offensive tackle, and he was the clear best player on the undefeated 1951 team.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire