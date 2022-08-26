Michigan State football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

So far, we have compiled the greatest Michigan State football roster of all-time, starting with the offense and defense, including both starters and backups.

However, there is another group we still need to address, and it’s a few categories that MSU has an extremely rich history with, and that is the coaches, kickers, and specialists.

See Michigan State’s all-time offense and all-time defense.

Check out our other College Wire all-time lineups: Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Nebraska / North Carolina / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Starting Kicker: Brett Swenson

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Swenson was 71-for-91 on field goals in his career and was the former all-time leader in points scored and extra points.

Backup Kicker: Morten Andersen

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

There are some arguments here for a few guys, but it’s hard not to choose a legend like Morten Andersen.

Starting Punter: Greg Montgomery

USA TODAY Sports

Greg Montgomery still holds the MSU punting record for average yards per punt with 45.2.

Backup Punter: Earl Morrall

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

This one is a little cheap. Earl Morrall is taking a spot here from many great Spartan punters, but he is one of the best talents in MSU history, and outside being a legendary QB, was also a top punter of his era.

Starting Returner: Derrick Mason

Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Derrick Mason might be the greatest special teams player in MSU history. He still holds the record for the most kickoff return yards in team history by almost 1,000 yards, and he held the Big Ten record for 14 years.

Story continues

Backup Returner: Keshawn Martin

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Behind Derrick Mason’s records, there is Keshawn Martin, who was shifty and extremely explosive.

Head Coach 1: Duffy Daugherty

Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports © copyright Malcolm Emmons

How can we not have Duffy here? He led the Spartans to back to back championships in 1965 and 1966, cementing his legacy as the best MSU coach of all time.

Head Coach 2: Biggie Munn

DetroitFreePress

Before there was Duffy, there was Biggie, the other MSU coach to lead the Spartans to a championship.

Offensive Coordinator: Dave Warner

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Dave Warner led the most prolific offense in MSU history, in a time where MSU was mostly known for their defense, the offense blossomed.

Defensive Coordinator: Pat Narduzzi

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Under Mark Dantonio, Michigan State was known as a defensive powerhouse, and Pat Narduzzi was considered one of the top coordinators in the country.

Assistant Coach 1: Mark Dantonio

Mark Dantonio

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

From 1995-2000, Mark Dantonio was a stellar defensive backs coach for MSU, which helped him land the DC job at Ohio State and ultimately head back to MSU as head coach.

Assistant Coach 2: Nick Saban

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Nick Saban had to be on this list somewhere, and as a one-time assistant at MSU, this is the perfect spot.

Assistant Coach 3: Hank Bullough

Lansing State Journal file photo

Lansing State Journal file photo

The patriarch of the Bullough family, Hank Bullough was the defensive line coach for the legendary 1965 championship team.

Assistant Coach 4: Harlon Barnett

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

Harlon Barnett is back with the Spartans, but in the past he was the man behind the ‘No Fly Zone’, perhaps the best secondary in MSU history.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire