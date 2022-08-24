Michigan State football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

On Monday, we unveiled our all-time Michigan State football offensive roster. Today, we take a look at the Spartans on our all-time defensive roster.

On Friday, we will look at coaches and special teams.

You can take a look at the defense below.

Starting DE1: Larry Bethea

In 1977, Bethea was the first defensive player to win the Big Ten MVP award since Dick Butkus in 1963.

Backup DE1: Robaire Smith

26 Sep 1998: Defensive end Robaire Smith #91 of the Michigan State Spartans in action during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Spartans 29-17. Rick Stewa

Robaire Smith recorded 22 sacks in his career to go along with 191 tackles.

Starting DE2: Julian Peterson

18 Sep 1999: Julian Peterson #98 of the Michigan State Spartans tackles Arnaz Battle #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The Spartans defeated the Fighting Irish 23-13.

To put Peterson’s dominance in perspective, in just two seasons, he held the tackles for loss record at MSU until Kenny Willekes broke it a few years ago.

Backup DE2: Shilique Calhoun

Former Michigan State football player and current Oakland Raiders defensive end Shilique Calhoun is introduced to the crowd during a timeout in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing.

Shilique Calhoun was named First-team All-Big Ten for three straight seasons and was the Big Ten’s D-lineman of the year in 2013.

Starting DT1: Bubba Smith

Nov 20, 1965; South Bend, IN, USA: FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans defensive end (95) Bubba Smith chases Notre Dame Irish quarterback (6) Bill Zloch at Notre Dame Stadium. Photo By Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Smith is one of the most iconic Spartans, and football players in general, of all time.

Backup DT1: Domata Peko

Oct 29, 2005; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans #96 Domata Peko against Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Spartans beat the Hoosiers 46-15. Photo By Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Domata Peko transferred to MSU from the College of the Canyons and emerged as a strong NFL talent under the John L. Smith years at MSU.

Starting DT2: Jerel Worthy

January 2, 2012; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive tackle Jerel Worthy (99) during the first half of the 2012 Outback Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Mark Dantonio years were surprisingly light on defensive tackle talents, but Jerel Worthy was a monster in the trenches.

Backup DT2: Malik McDowell

Sep 2, 2016; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Malik McDowell (4) stands on the field between plays during the first half against the Furman Paladins at Spartan Stadium. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

While his story became a sad one, Malik McDowell’s time at MSU was special and led to him leaving early for the NFL.

Starting LB1: Percy Snow

Sept, 1987; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Percy Snow in action during the 1987 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Percy Snow is easily the best MSU defender of the 1980’s, and was a two-time All-American.

Bacukup LB1: Max Bullough

Oct 12, 2013; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Max Bullough (40) attempts to sack Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Nate Sudfeld (7) during the first half in a game at Spartan Stadium. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Bullough was the heart, mind, and soul of the greatest MSU defense of the modern era.

Starting LB2: Dan Bass

Dan Bass still holds the record for the most career tackles in MSU history with 541, almost 100 more than second place.

Backup DE2: Greg Jones

Jan 2, 2010; San Antonio, TX, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Greg Jones (53) in action against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first quarter of the 2010 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Jones is third on the list of career tackles for MSU and he was an absolute monster, using his mobility to wreck offenses all over the field from 2007-10.

Starting LB3: Carl Banks

Here’s a fun fact, Carl Banks was the first non kicker from MSU to be named first team All-Big Ten three times.

Backup LB3: Charlie Thornhill

George Blaha once said that Charlie Thornhill was one of the two hardest hitters he has ever seen in MSU history.

Starting CB1: Herb Adderley

Herb Adderley was known as a halfback at MSU, but I’m still putting him here considering he had one of the best pro careers from an MSU alum ever.

Backup CB1: Sherman Lewis

E. Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Sherman Lewis (20) runs the ball with tight end Ernest Clark (85) against the Michigan Wolverines . Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

This is another cheap one, because Sherm Lewis was also known as a halfback more than a DB, but he was one of the most talented Spartans ever and deserves to be somewhere on this list.

Starting CB2: Darqueze Dennard

Nov 2, 2013; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Darqueze Dennard (31) raises his had before a play during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. Spartans beat the Wolverines 29-6. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

How good was Darqueze Dennard? Graham Couch of the LSJ has him ranked as the No. 3 best player in MSU history. He was that amazing as the leader of the No Fly Zone.

Backup CB2: Trae Waynes

Jan 1, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Trae Waynes (15) during the game against the Baylor Bears in the 2015 Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. The Spartans defeated the Bears 42-41. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dennard’s running mate in the No Fly Zone, Trae Waynes broke out in his own right as one of the best corners in MSU history.

Starting S1: George Webster

Nov 20, 1965; South Bend, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker (90) George Webster in action against the Notre Dame Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Photo By Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Webster is one of the greatest players in college football history. Enough said.

Backup S1: Lynn Chandnois

Chandnois is another guy who played multiple positions exceptionally well, and he was an all-American at both RB and defensive back.

Starting S2: Brad Van Pelt

Oct 7, 1972, East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans safety Brad Van Pelt (10) on the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Spartan Stadium during the 1972 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Van Pelt won the Maxwell Award, given to the best player in football, as a defensive back, which is a daunting feat.

Backup S2: Kurtis Drummond

Oct 25, 2014; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans safety Kurtis Drummond (27) reacts to a play during the 1st half of a game at Spartan Stadium. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Drummond was a first team All-American under Dantonio who was named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year back in 2014.

