Michigan State football tight end Daniel Barker declares for NFL draft

After five seasons between two schools, Michigan State football tight end Daniel Barker will be leaving college with hopes to be selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Barker transferred to MSU this year after spending four seasons with Illinois. While things may not have gone as hoped, he did show some flashes and big play ability which may be enticing to a few pro teams who give him a look. Barker had 239 yards on 21 catches this year to go along with two touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire