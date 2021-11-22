  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan State football tight end Connor Heyward to play in 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What a career resurgence for Connor Heyward. Heyward started his career as a running back with Michigan State football, almost left via the transfer portal, then came back to the program under Mel Tucker as a tight end, a role he has excelled in. Now, Heyward will have the honor in participating in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, which is a major stepping stone towards the NFL draft.

Heyward hasn’t put up crazy numbers this year, but he does have 26 receptions for 229 yards and a touchdown and has shown that he can make big catches and run for extra yards. Even if he isn’t drafted, I do think he will get some solid looks from NFL rosters in the future.

More!

Michigan State football opens as slight favorite over Penn State in regular season finale

Michigan State football stays in top-15 in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

WATCH: Analyzing what happened to Michigan State football at Ohio State

Recommended Stories