Michigan State football tight end Connor Heyward to play in 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl
What a career resurgence for Connor Heyward. Heyward started his career as a running back with Michigan State football, almost left via the transfer portal, then came back to the program under Mel Tucker as a tight end, a role he has excelled in. Now, Heyward will have the honor in participating in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, which is a major stepping stone towards the NFL draft.
Heyward hasn’t put up crazy numbers this year, but he does have 26 receptions for 229 yards and a touchdown and has shown that he can make big catches and run for extra yards. Even if he isn’t drafted, I do think he will get some solid looks from NFL rosters in the future.
OFFICIAL! Please welcome TE Connor Heyward (@ConnorHeyward1) from @MSU_Football to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/UeQQRspiP1
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 22, 2021
