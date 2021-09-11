Michigan State football throttles Youngstown State in home opener

651 days. That is the amount of time since fans were allowed to pack Spartan Stadium to cheer on their Michigan State football program. In the return to Spartan Stadium, Michigan State put on a show for the home crowd, winning 42-14.

The Spartans took no time getting the party started, scoring on the first play of the game, when QB Payton Thorne hit WR Jayden Reed for a 75-yard touchdown pass.

The Spartans defense held strong against the powerful Penguins rushing attack, allowing for the offense to jump out to a 28-0 lead. The two teams would trade touchdowns late in the first half, and the Spartans took a 35-7 lead into the half.

Youngstown State would score coming out of the half, cutting the deficit to 21, but the Spartans would bounce back with a Jalen Nailor touchdown reception, regaining a 42-14 lead.

The back end of the third quarter and the fourth quarter gave Spartan fans the ability to watch a plethora of younger players get checked into the game, and showcasing the future of the program.

Michigan State has improved to 2-0 and is glowing with confidence heading into a huge contest next week when they travel to Miami.

