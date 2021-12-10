Michigan State football TE Trenton Gillison enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State football has now lost 10 players to the NCAA transfer portal. On Friday, redshirt junior tight end Trenton Gillison entered his name in the portal after largely playing as a reserve the past two seasons following a promising redshirt freshman year.

Gillison had 12 receptions for 147 yards in his first season, but has only played in 3 games since, totaling 6 receptions for 54 yards in that time. It seemed like this was the year where Gillison might have a chance to see more playing time, but the emergence of Connor Heyward as a tight end took away those hopes and now he will look for a new home to showcase his talent.

Gillison was a 4-star tight end coming out of high school and should have quite a few suitors willing to give him an opportunity.

Michigan State redshirt junior tight end Trenton Gillison has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @freepsports has learned. He is the tenth scholarship player to do so since late September. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) December 10, 2021

More!