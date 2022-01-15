Michigan State football TE transfer chooses SMU

A member of Mel Tucker’s first recruiting class in East Lansing, Kam Allen chose to come to Michigan State over Arizona and Missouri. A native of North Forney, Texas, Allen was headed up north for his collegiate career.

Coming out of high school, Allen was known as a receiving threat at tight end but someone who needed to improve his ability to block on the line of scrimmage. A once sparse tight end room has quickly become crowded with Maliq Carr bursting on the scene along with MSU gaining Jack Nickel and Michael Masunas from the 2022 recruiting class and Tyler Hunt returning for a sixth year. Allen’s delay in development, paired with the competition at the position, made the move to transfer make a lot of sense.

Allen will get the chance to play football back in his home state, as he has made the decision to commit to Southern Methodist University.

