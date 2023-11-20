Michigan State football TE Maliq Carr named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

It was a big weekend for Michigan State football, as the Spartans took down Indiana in dramatic fashion to get their second Big Ten win of the year, and some Spartans have gotten some honors for their performances. Katin Houser was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, and now, Maliq Carr is named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Carr finally had the breakout game we’ve been waiting for from him, grabbing seven catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

