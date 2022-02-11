Michigan State football TE enters transfer portal

Michigan State football has had another reserve player enter into the transfer portal, this time tight end Parks Gissinger has made the move to leave the program. Gissinger, a member of the 2018 recruiting class, only appeared in 8 games during his Spartan career.

https://twitter.com/mwenzel2/status/1491884721911050244?s=20&t=HS-xPLuJrDo1eZtCPl96uQ

Gissinger was a native of West Hills, California, and a three-star recruit. He came to East Lansing as a defensive end but made the move to tight end throughout his career at MSU. He caught one pass for 5 yards through his time.

