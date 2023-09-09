Michigan State football tangles Richmond 45-14 led by Noah Kim and Nathan Carter

EAST LANSING – It took longer than perhaps anticipated for Michigan State football to start to steamroll Richmond on Saturday.

But when it did, Noah Kim, Nathan Carter and the defense made sure it would be a decisive victory over the Football Championship Subdivision opponent.

Carter scored three times and finished with 111 yards on 19 carries, while Kim threw three touchdown passes and finished 18 of 22 for 292 yards in MSU’s 45-14 victory Saturday.

It was a strong defensive performance by the Spartans (2-0), getting seven sacks vs. the Spiders (0-2). Richmond's offense scored only one touchdown, late in the fourth quarter.

Kim completed his final 15 passes, including going 10 of 10 for 179 yards in the second half.

The Spartans’ final non-conference game will be a much more significant test as they host No. 8 Washington next Saturday (5 p.m., only on Peacock).

Good and bad

After struggling at the outset of its eventual 31-7 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 1, issues persisted for MSU’s offense on its first two drives against Richmond. But long snapper Hank Pepper recovered a muffed punt by the Spiders’ Savon Smith in scoring territory, and Kim hit an open Tre Mosley for an 11-yard touchdown on a post route five plays later.

Jonathan Kim’s extra point after a delay of game penalty made it 7-0 Spartans, but it was one of a number of undisciplined moments in the opening half.

There were two holding penalties on right tackle Spencer Brown, one of which negated what would have been a 31-yard touchdown pass from Noah Kim to tight end Maliq Carr. That came a drive after Kim hit tight end Tyneil Hopper for a 13-yard TD that put the Spartans up 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Michigan State's Noah Kim throws a pass against Richmond during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

After Jonathan Kim’s 52-yard field goal doinked over the crossbar to make it 17-0 with 5:17 to play, the missed tackles that were beginning to add up proved costly. A few whiffs allowed on a 20-yard scramble by Richmond quarterback Kyle Wickersham. Then four plays later, with MSU appearing to have a stop, a special teams gaffe as the Spiders’ upback Owen Laughlin took a snap for a 20-yard fake-punt run on fourth-and-10 into MSU territory. That drive also saw a defensive holding penalty on cornerback Charles Brantley both negated a Brandon Wright sack and gave Richmond an automatic first down on a third-and-13 play.

MSU also had clock management issues with timeouts on defense as time wound down, but Spiders kicker Andrew Lopez missed a 32-yard field goal attempt with 14 seconds left that preserved a second straight half of shutout football for the Spartans.

Grind time

Carter took over the game in the third quarter as MSU’s offensive line wore down Richmond. And with that, the Spartans offense started to squash the Spiders.

But it wasn’t without some injuries along the way

The Spartans came out of halftime without running back Jalen Berger, who hurt his lower right leg in the first quarter and didn’t return, and linebacker Jacoby Windmon after halftime. Two plays into the third quarter, Kim hit Jaron Glover for a 29-yard pass, but the redshirt freshman left the game with an injury to his midsection (he eventually returned). Two plays later, right guard Geno VanDeMark left the game with a lower-body injury (he also eventually returned).

Carter finished the opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, then tacked on a 44-yard score on MSU’s next drive to make it 31-0. Carter’s 6-yard score with 1:12 to go in the third made it 38-0.

After Carter left the game, Simmons and Davion Primm both fumbled. Along with the Berger injury, the Spartans were without senior transfer running back Jaren Mangham, who was questionable entering the game and had to be helped to the locker room during pregame warmups.

Strong on ‘D’

Thought it was against a lower-division foe, MSU’s defensive line contained Wickersham from running and made everything difficult all day for the Richmond quarterback.

The Spartans got five sacks in the first half, then tacked on two more in the second half. Zion Young had 1 1/2 of those, and seven other players contributed one or a 1/2 sack for the defense.

MSU had just a 170-138 edge in total yards at halftime, including 57-56 on the ground. After halftime, the Spartans smothered the Spiders and held them to 55 yards, and Kim and the offense broke open the game.

Richmond added a late touchdown against MSU’s backups after Primm’s fumble at his own 25,

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State tangles Richmond 45-14 behind Nathan Carter, Noah Kim