Michigan State football taking heat for playing Alante Brown after injury; 'it's all medical'

EAST LANSING — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker was asked both after Friday's season-opening win over Central Michigan and again Monday about the decision to put kick returner Alante Brown back in the game after the senior was injured during the opening kickoff Friday and taken to the locker room on a cart while strapped to a backboard.

Brown later returned to the game and fielded and returned a kickoff with 1:51 left in the first half, but he came back after halftime without his pads and in sweatpants.

“For me, all those decisions are all medical,” Tucker reiterated Monday. “If a guy plays, if he doesn't play, if he practices, if he doesn't practice, it's all medical. I don't have anything to do with those. So if they tell me a guy is up and he can go, then he'll play. If they tell me he's down, then he's out. So that's what happened.”

Brown, a transfer from Nebraska, delivered a block for Tyrell Henry, who fielded the opening kickoff. As Henry made a cut around him, Brown collided with CMU's Thomas Pannunzio and immediately crumpled to the Spartan Stadium turf.

MSU's medical staff took criticism for the decision to clear Brown to return even for one play.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation in a tweet called it “UNFATHOMABLE” to allow Brown back into the game. Dr. Chris Nowinski, a noted neuroscientist who specializes in concussions and former professional wrestler, posted that the decision was “HORRIBLE.”

“Failure to protect yourself when you spike your head on the ground usually means you are unconscious,” Nowinski tweeted. “College football needs independent doctors on the sideline.”

On Instagram after the game, Brown posted, “Appreciate the prayers I'm all good! I'll see y'all next Saturday.”

“Those are medical decisions, and I support them 100%,” Tucker said after the game. “It’s all about the safety of the players. He’s in good spirits, so I was happy about that.”

