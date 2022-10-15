Michigan State football survives late mishaps to beat Wisconsin, 34-28, in overtime

EAST LANSING — Michigan State looked like its losing streak would finally come to an end.

Then it lost its chance. Not once but twice. First on a botched field-goal attempt at the end of regulation Saturday, then on a dropped interception in overtime after an incredible Jayden Reed-to-Keon Coleman touchdown to open the extra period.

The Spartans’ biggest playmakers made it happen in the second overtime.

Jacoby Windmon forced a fumble on Wisconsin’s first play of its second possession, and Dashaun Mallory pounced on it. Then facing third-and-12, quarterback Payton Thorne hit Reed for a leaping 27-yard touchdown pass to send MSU into celebration with a 34-28 victory Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

Thorne’s second touchdown of the game helped the junior finish 21 of 29 for 265 yards. His high school teammate Reed took an end-around on the Spartans’ first play of overtime and lobbed a 25-yard score to a leaping Coleman. Both players wrestled their catches away from defenders to help MSU (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) end its four-game losing streak and earn its first conference win of the season.

The Thorne-to-Reed touchdown came after defensive back Angelo Grose dropped an interception on the first play of overtime for Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3). Quarterback Graham Mertz threw a 25-yard score two plays later to Chimere Dike, who beat Grose over the middle of the field.

Reed had nine catches for 117 yards. Coleman had a pair of touchdowns and 79 yards among his five grabs.

MSU gets next Saturday off before traveling to No. 4 Michigan on Oct. 29. Game time and TV network are to be determined.

Déjà vu

The way MSU opened its homecoming after taking the kickoff could have been culled from any of the tapes from the previous weeks.

The offense continued to sputter: Two Jalen Berger runs went nowhere, followed by a sack of Thorne as pressure up the middle and off the edge prevented an escape. Three plays, minus-5 yards, punt.

Enter the Spartans’ defense, which has struggled all season to get off the field. Senior Xavier Henderson started at safety after missing the past five games with a right knee injury, but he limped off after diving to try and tackle Allen on a 20-yard run on the Badgers’ first official play from scrimmage.

From there, Allen and quarterback Graham Mertz pushed their way down the field, aided by a 15-yard late hit on defensive end Brandon Wright. On third-and-18 after Mertz got sacked, he followed with an 18-yard pass to receiver Skyler Bell in front of defensive back Angelo Grose to convert on third-and-18. Allen powered his way in from 1-yard out on fourth-and-goal, capping the 11-play, 63-yard drive that took nearly 5 1/2 minutes and gave Wisconsin a 7-0 lead with 8:01 left in the opening quarter.

Thorne and Jayden Reed jumpstarted MSU’s offense on the following drive, with connections of 14 and 28 yards. Berger and Eljah Collins started moving the ball on the ground, getting the Spartans to the Badgers’ 10-yard line. But after Berger took it to the 1, he got snuffed on two attempts and MSU turned it over on downs.

However, Jacoby Windmon – playing linebacker as the Spartans used more 4-3 defense – picked off Mertz two plays later at the Wisconsin 12. Two plays after the defense’s second interception of the season and second in the past two games, Berger bounded through Badgers and powered into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown. Ben Patton’s extra-point tied the game at 7-all with 10:21 left in the second quarter.

However, Wisconsin quickly yet methodically answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive to reclaim the lead. Mertz again converted a critical third down, hitting Bell for 11 yards while needing 6, then scrambled with no open receivers for 14 yards on the next play to get to the 1. Allen slithered through a crease two plays later for his second 1-yard score and a 14-7 Badgers cushion that carried into the second half.

For the first time since the win over Akron, MSU went into halftime with more offensive plays than its opponents. The Spartans had 144 yards on 31 snaps, including 19 rushes for 55 yards, while Wisconsin ran 29 plays for 145 yards.

Surging second half

After halftime, MSU’s defense flipped a switch and got as aggressive as it has all season.

The Badgers managed just 54 yards on its 17 third-quarter plays. Ameer Speed ran stride-for-stride with a receiver for a pass breakup. Simeon Barrow dropped Mertz for a sack. Energy and intensity continued to grow.

And it carried over to the offense.

Despite getting pinned at its 3-yard line on the second possession of the half, Thorne delivered a third-and-five strike for eight yards to tight end Daniel Barker while absorbing a shot to his ribs. The junior quarterback appeared to be in some pain.

When he snapped the ball for the next play, Reed appeared confused and ran toward the action in the backfield, causing Badgers defenders to freeze. That included two linebackers, who lost Maliq Carr in coverage. Thorne delivered an in-stride toss, and his tight end danced through tackles for a 72-yard gain, the longest pass play of the season for the Spartans. Facing third-and-5 from the Wisconsin 7, Thorne delivered a laser to Tre Mosley for 6 yards, with Collins scoring from a yard out on the next play to tie the game at 14-14 with 54 seconds left in the third quarter. It was the first time the Spartans did not trail in the second half since its shutout win over Akron in Week 2.

Early in the fourth quarter, after the two teams traded three-and-out possessions, Thorne again got the Spartans moving – thanks to a pair of pass interference penalties on the Badgers that moved the chains. The second came on a critical fourth-and-4 decision at the Wisconsin 44, getting a 15-yard flag against the Badgers’ Ricardo Hallman on a deep shot to Reed. Two plays later, Thorne threw a 27-yard back-shoulder fade to Keon Coleman at the right pylon to give MSU the lead.

Wisconsin got a kickoff return to near midfield and quickly moved to MSU’s 25. But the Badgers appeared in trouble after a pair of false start penalties moved them back 10 yards. Facing second-and-19, Bell ran an end-around that caught the Spartans flat-footed and picked up 27 yards and a first down. On fourth-and-goal, Mertz hit Keontez Lewis wide open in the back left corner after Speed lost him in coverage. The extra point tied the game 21-21 with 2:04 to play.

MSU had a chance to set up for a game-winning field goal late, moving to Wisconsin’s 28. But Thorne’s quick pass in-bounds to Reed lost 3 yards after the Spartans used their final timeout, and the ensuing snap was low after the field-goal unit rushed out. Bryce Baringer’s throw was intercepted to force the wild overtime.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football survives late mishaps to beat Wisconsin, 34-28