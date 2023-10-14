Michigan State football suffers epic collapse in 27-24 loss to Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – A change at quarterback appeared to end Michigan State football’s three-game losing streak.

Until the Spartans’ special teams became their undoing.

MSU’s 24-6 lead at the end of the third quarter quickly disappeared. A fumbled low snap by punter Michael O’Shaughnessy turned into the first Rutgers touchdown on its way to a comeback.

The Scarlet Knights scored again after a three-and-out possession by the Spartans and got a two-point pass to make it a one-score game. Then kickoff returner Tyrell Henry let the ensuing pooch kickoff bounce, and Rutgers recovered deep in MSU territory.

One play later, Kyle Monangai ran away for a 21-yard touchdown, snatching the Spartans’ hope of ending their monthlong misery, as Rutgers scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for a 27-24 victory Saturday at SHI Stadium.

Katin Houser led two long scoring drives opened each half in his starting debut and played effectively and efficiently. The redshirt freshman, who replaced previous starter Noah Kim, finished 18 of 29 for 133 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran eight times for 27 yards, including a 12-yard score.

But it ended up not being enough as MSU (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) remains winless in its four game after since-fired Mel Tucker was suspended in the hours after a Sept. 9 win over Richmond.

Now comes the biggest test yet for MSU: next week’s visit to Spartan Stadium from No. 2 Michigan (7:30 p.m./NBC). A challenge to the psyche compounded after blowing back-to-back games in the fourth quarter.

Utter collapse

It was far from a perfect production by both teams in front of a sparse announced crowd of 52,879, with a steady drizzle affecting ball security as much as the actual attendance.

MSU appeared in control going into the fourth quarter, a stunning bounceback after blowing a six-point lead late at Iowa on Sept. 30 en route to a 26-16 defeat.

But that’s when special teams betrayed MSU.

The Scarlet Knights (5-2, 2-3) pulled back into the game after a dropped MSU punt turned into a touchdown, then marched 73 yards on their next drive and scored on a 4-yard TD pass by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and his 2-point conversion pass to pull within three points.

Rutgers followed a three-and-out MSU series with a 12-play, 73-yard scoring drive. Wimsatt hit Isaiah Washington for a 4-yard TD then found Christian Dremel for the 2-point pass. MSU’s lead was down to 24-21 with 8:30 left.

Then came the pooch kickoff that gave the Scarlet Knights the win. Henry couldn’t wrestle the ball from Rutgers’ Thomas Amankwaa, and one play later, Monangai – who had 148 yards on 24 carries – raced into the end zone, breaking would-be MSU tackles as he had all afternoon.

MSU punted with 7:05 left after another three-and-out. The Spartans never got the ball back after.

Houser’s first start

Though the decision was made well before Saturday, coach Harlon Barnett made it official on the pregame that he would bench Noah Kim, who started the first five games at quarterback.

Houser immediately delivered a spark – and a score.

The Spartans took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards, mixing throws and runs from the redshirt freshman from California. That included a 7-yard quarterback keeper on third-and-2. He also fumbled a fourth-and-1 handoff exchange to running back Nathan Carter, but Houser dove on the ball – only he could recover and advance it – and picked up 3 yards and another first down.

Three plays later, Houser delivered a rocket to Montorie Foster on a slant for a 13-yard touchdown. It was MSU’s first score on its opening drive this season, and the 7-minute, 28-second march was its longest time of possession all year. Houser was 4 for 4 for 42 yards.

By halftime, Houser was 11 of 18 for 92 yards passing and ran six times for 29 yards, including a 12-yard score late in the half. He had one interception waved off with a defensive offsides penalty and another turned into a juggling catch when Jaron Glover batted the ball away from a defender for a 12-yard catch early in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, with MSU holding onto an 11-point lead, Houser had another seemingly sure interception juggled by Rutgers defensive back Flip Dixon that somehow turned into a 2-yard catch for tight end Evan Morris.

The Spartans’ Chance Rucker picked off Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt after Foster’s fumble, but MSU had to punt. The Scarlet Knights muffed that kick, though, with long snapper Drew Wilson recovering at the Rutgers 12. Houser on the next play dashed in for his second rushing touchdown of the season, giving MSU a 14-6 lead with 1:46 to go at halftime. Rutgers would turn the ball over again on a Wimsatt interception by safety Jaden Mangham, and Jonathan Kim’s 37-yard field goal sent the Spartans into half leading 17-6.

Uncharacteristic errors

MSU also benefitted from plenty of sloppiness in the rain from Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights entered as the nation’s eighth-best team with just 34.3 penalty yards and tied for 10th with just four turnovers on the season.

By halftime, Rutgers committed six penalties for 70 yards, including a targeting penalty on linebacker Tyreem Powell - its leading tackler - on what appeared to be a fourth-and-1 stop of Carter. Instead, MSU got 15 yards and a fresh set of downs. The Scarlet Knights also nearly doubled their turnovers, with a pair of Gavin Wimsatt interceptions and a muffed punt.

Rutgers didn’t commit a turnover or penalty in the second half.

MSU also had its share of mistakes. Wide receiver Alante Brown got stripped and fumbled two plays after the Glover tip-drill catch, and Foster coughed it up on after Houser completion to end the next possession, both coming in Rutgers territory.

Penalties also remained an issue for the Spartans, with five for 38 yards. The costliest one came early in the fourth quarter, an illegal formation call on a punt that Rutgers coach Greg Schiano forced MSU to rekick. Punter Michael O’Shaugnessey couldn’t handle the low snap in the rain, and the Scarlet Knights bull-rushed him to knock the ball free. One-time Spartan commit Aaron Young recovered the ball in the end zone, and Rutgers was back within 24-13 with 14:40 to play.

That set in motion the Spartans’ collapse. With a long week ahead to wait for Michigan’s arrival in East Lansing.

