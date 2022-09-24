Michigan State football suffers embarrassing loss at home against Minnesota

Another week has come and gone and it appears that Michigan State’s defense is only regressing. Michigan State played host to Minnesota on Saturday, and nothing went the Spartans way, losing to the Golden Gophers 34-7.

Tanner Morgan and the Gopher offense got what they wanted, early and often. Minnesota scored on their first three offensive drives, taking a commanding 17-0 lead early in the game.

Meanwhile, on the MSU side of the ball, the Spartans went 3-and-out on their first two possessions and followed it up with a Payton Thorne interception.

A Mohammed Ibrahim fumble gave Michigan State some life, but the offense punted just 5-plays later. The Spartans went into halftime down 17-0 and being outgained 307 to 45.

Michigan State started with the ball in the second half, with one last effort to score a touchdown, but a Payton Thorne fumble inside the ten yard line gave the ball back to Minnesota.

Michigan State would surrendor another touchdown and the Spartans were out of the little bit of life they showed in this game.

The Spartans fall to 2-2 on the season and will look to bounce back on the road against Maryland next Saturday at 3:30.

