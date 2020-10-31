Michigan State football stuns No. 14 Michigan: Here's how it happened

That's one way to bounce back from a tough loss.

The Michigan State Spartans – a week after a stunning loss to Rutgers — outmuscled and outplayed the No. 14-ranked Michigan Wolverines in an equally stunning 27-24 victory on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, making Mel Tucker only the second MSU coach in the football rivalry's history to win in his debut (the other was Nick Saban in 1995).

Michigan State running back Jordon Simmons runs by Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. More

MSU quarterback Rocky Lombardi was 17 of 32 passing for 323 yards and three touchdowns, and Spartans receiver Ricky White announced himself as a playmaker with 196 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.

Here's a breakdown of the scoring from Saturday's game:

First quarter

MSU 7, U-M 0: Rocky Lombardi connects with Ricky White on a 30-yard touchdown pass, setting the tone for the game by attacking Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green on multiple passes down the field. 4 plays, 71 yards, 1:14.

MSU 7, U-M 7: Michigan answers with Blake Corum's 8-yard TD run. On the play, Corum used his speed to beat a host of MSU defenders to the edge, scoring with ease. 8 plays, 60 yards, 3:56.

"Wow, what a burst!"@UMichFootball's @blake_corum evens things up at The Big House. pic.twitter.com/G2x9PNHtmS — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 31, 2020

Second quarter

MSU 14, U-M 7: Lombardi connects with Connor Heyward on a 2-yard TD pass. The drive included a 53-yard connection with Jalen Nailor. 6 plays, 68 yards, 2:01.

Rocky Lombardi is stretching the field in the first half. This was a 53-yard play for Michigan State.



🎥: @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/V1KFqY5XyP



— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 31, 2020

MSU 14, U-M 10: A nine-play, 70-yard drive stalled before Quinn Nordin, after missing the opener last week, nailed a 23-yard field goal. 9 plays, 70 yards, 3:37.

Third quarter

MSU 17, U-M 10: Matt Coghlin's field goal for 27 yards is good. The Spartans moved into field goal position on a 50-yard completion to Ricky White, who finished with 196 yards receiving. 5 plays, 52 yards, 1:03

MSU 17, U-M 17: Michigan answers the field goal with an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped by Blake Corum's 1-yard TD run. 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:26.

MSU 20, U-M 17: MSU responds with an answer of its own with a 51-yard Matt Coghlin field goal. Lombardi connected on passes of 19 (Ricky White) and 15 (Jalen Nailor) yards to set up the field goal. 9 plays, 45 yards, 3:37.

Fourth quarter

MSU 27, U-M 17: Michigan State orchestrates an 11-play, 92-yard drive and drained 4 minutes, 37 seconds of game clock before Lombardi's 13-yard TD pass to Connor Hewyard. 11 plays, 92 yards, 4:37.

MSU 27, U-M 24: Michigan responds with an 18-play, 93-yard drive, capped by Hassan Haskins' 2-yard run. The drive took far too much time, and the Wolverines' ensuing onside kick failed. 18 plays, 93 yards, 4:34.

Chris Thomas is the sports editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at cdthomas@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @bychristhomas.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football stuns No. 14 Michigan: Here's how it happened