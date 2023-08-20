Michigan State football to stripe the stadium against Central Michigan

Michigan State’s season opener is approaching fast, as the Spartans will host the Chippewas of Central Michigan on Friday night, September 1st, inside of Spartan Stadium.

While continuing the tradition of a Friday night home opener, the Spartans will be continuing another tradition for the season opener, and that is striping out the stadium.

Fans in even sections are asked to wear green, while odd sections and students are asked to wear white.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire