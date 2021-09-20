Michigan State football to “stripe the stadium” Saturday against Nebraska

Michigan State is off to their first 3-0 start since 2015, and the fan base is certainly feeling the excitement and the hype centered around the program.

Coming off of a huge road win over the Miami Hurricanes, the Spartans will be coming back home to play host to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

With the Spartans coming home, with a 3-0 record, and playing an in-conference opponent that isn’t liked by many, the MSU fan base is gearing up to pack Spartan Stadium.

SPARTAN FANS!!! Saturday Night (9/25) we STRIPE THE STADIUM!! I’m so excited to see 75,000 fans fill the Woodshed and show how loud of an environment it is. GO GREEN 👊🏾 #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/juWCinePPg — Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) September 20, 2021

Michigan State will be giving the fans the opportunity for an amazing atmosphere, bringing back the “stripe the stadium” concept.

If you are attending the game, you can find what color your section will be wearing below:

