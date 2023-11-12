Michigan State football stock watch: Kicker, punter among few bright spots

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Here are the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 38-3 loss Saturday at Ohio State:

3 up

Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Hero Kanu (93) tries to block a field goal by Michigan State Spartans place kicker Jonathan Kim (97) during the NCAA football game against Michigan State University at Ohio Stadium.

K Jonathan Kim: The Spartans’ specialists have been perhaps their most consistent producers all season. Though Kim missed a 56-yarder, the transfer from North Carolina hit a 53-yard field goal in the second quarter for MSU’s only points. He is now 12-for-17 on the season, including 4-of-8 on kicks of 50-or-longer. Kim ranks 49th in the nation and sixth in the Big Ten with 1.2 field goals per game. And after adding two more touchbacks, the senior has sent 23 of his 37 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks this season.

RB Jaren Mangham: Getting the senior transfer his most work of an injury-filled season was a welcome development for MSU’s struggling run game. Mangham provided Nate Carter with some much-needed assistance, running nine times for 35 yards to complement the sophomore starter’s 52 yards on 11 carries. Mangham missed the first six games with an unspecified injury and before Saturday had just four carries for 7 yards in the past three games since his return.

P Ryan Eckley: The redshirt freshman landed four of his six punts inside the Buckeyes’ 20-yard line, including pinning them at their own 2 on one and at their 8 on another, and sent two flying 58 and 50 yards. Eckley is averaging 44.9 yards on the season, which ranks 22nd nationally and fourth in the Big Ten. Of his 42 punts, Eckley placed 18 inside opponents' 20-yard line and sent 15 for 50-or-more yards.

3 down

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) scores a touchdown as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Chance Rucker (25) defends during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

CB Chance Rucker: It has been a difficult task for defensive backs all season to stop Marvin Harrision Jr., but MSU’s true freshman got a significant learning experience going against the Heisman Trophy candidate and likely All-American wide receiver Saturday. Harrison finished with 149 yards on seven catches with two touchdowns receiving, plus one on the ground, while Rucker had just two tackles and got replaced in the second half by sophomore Ade Willie.

TE Maliq Carr: After missing the previous two games with what coach Harlon Barnett said was an injury situation, Carr returned against OSU but sat for much of the first half and provided minimal impact. The fourth-year junior was not targeted once by quarterback Katin Houser and struggled blocking on the edge when he did get in the game. MSU instead used senior Evan Morris (two catches, 3 yards) and freshman Brennan Parachek (two catches, 6 yards), neither of whom present the type of dynamic threat in the passing game that Carr provides when he's engaged and healthy.

WR Antonio Gates Jr.: A four-star recruit with a well-known name, Gates got more playing time with both Tre Mosley and Jaron Glover out. However, the redshirt freshman did not have a catch on three targets and struggled to get separation from OSU’s defensive backs. Gates’ 2022 recruiting classmate Tyrell Henry had three catches for 11 yards on a team-high six targets.

