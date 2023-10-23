Michigan State football stock watch: A rough night for 2 veteran offensive linemen

EAST LANSING — Here are the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 49-0 loss to No. 2 Michigan on Saturday:

3 up

LB Aaron Brule: The sixth-year senior and one-time Mississippi State transfer put together his best game as a Spartan, flying around the field for his MSU-best 11 tackles that tied for the game high. Brule also picked up his third sack of the season, more importantly showing after the game how he has become a vocal leader for a team in disarray.

QB Sam Leavitt: With Katin Houser struggling in his second game as a starter, Leavitt replaced him in the fourth quarter against the Wolverines’ second- and third-stringers. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound true freshman flashed arm strength and mobility out of the pocket, directing MSU’s best drive of the game that lasted 13 plays and went 58 yards before turning it over on downs. Leavitt finished 5 of 7 for 32 yards, though he threw an interception on his final pass, and showed toughness on a 14-yard run while absorbing a late hit out of bounds.

RB Jaren Mangham: After missing the first half of the season, the senior transfer from South Florida/Colorado finally made his Spartan debut Saturday. The 6-2, 235-pound fifth-year senior carried twice for 6 yards and added a 7-yard catch out of the backfield as Jalen Berger, who has been starter Nathan Carter’s backup, got just one carry for 3 yards. It also was the first time Mangham and his younger brother, sophomore safety Jaden, played in a game together as teammates.

3 down

QB Katin Houser: After nearly getting picked off three times at Rutgers and three more times in the first half Saturday, Houser’s biggest mistake against U-M came with a fourth-and-7 interception that was returned for a touchdown on the Spartans’ first drive of the third quarter. That put the Wolverines up 35-0, and the redshirt freshman followed that by going three-and-out on his ensuing two drives. Houser failed to get a first down on five of his nine possessions, finishing the game just 12 of 22 for 101 passing yards and was sacked twice.

RB Nathan Carter: There weren’t great holes, and the play calls didn’t help. But the sophomore transfer struggled for the second straight game since opening Big Ten play with 205 yards against Maryland and Iowa. Carter’s 17 carries tied his fewest of the season, and his 36 yards were his fewest since rushing for 21 yards on six carries and getting hurt against the Wolverines last year while playing for UConn. He also got stuffed on fourth-and-2 on MSU’s first drive of the game, the fourth time this season to result in a turnover on downs.

RT Spencer Brown/C Nick Samac: Two of MSU’s fifth-year senior leaders and starting offensive linemen lost their cool with a combination of the worst loss in the 100-year history of Spartan Stadium and a fifth straight loss. Brown got ejected on the return of the Houser pick-six for knocking down U-M’s Braiden McGregor and committing a flagrant personal foul when he dove at the defender on the ground with his helmet to hit McGregor in the back of his head. Then with 45 seconds left in the third quarter, just as announcers discussed the Spartans having “a lot of frustration,” NBC’s cameras caught Samac walking to the sideline after a failed third-down conversion attempt and flipping off the crowd with double middle fingers held high above his black helmet.

