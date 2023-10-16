Michigan State football stock watch: QB Katin Houser solid; coaching staff needs a reset

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Here are the Michigan State football personnel who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 27-24 loss Saturday at Rutgers.

Three up

QB Katin Houser: It was far from perfect, with three near-interceptions and a fumble he recovered himself, but the redshirt freshman played efficiently in his first career start. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 133 yards with two touchdowns, a 13-yard laser to Montorie Foster on the first drive of the game and a pinpoint 4-yard pass to Tre Mosley in the Spartans’ first possession of the second half. Houser also had a 12-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter, and moved MSU quickly downfield after a turnover to set up a Jonathan Kim field goal just before halftime.

RB Jalen Berger: Starter Nathan Carter struggled against Rutgers’ defense, averaging just 2.6 yards on 20 carries for 56 yards with only two runs longer than 5 yards. Carter had nine runs for 1 yard, no gain or negative yardage. Berger, a junior and New Jersey native, put together a hard-running performance with 11 attempts for 49 yards, a 4.5-per-carry average. He had five rushes of more than 5 yards.

DB Khalil Majeed: Starting safety Malik Spencer got hurt late in the first quarter, staying on the sideline in uniform ready to go back in. However, he watched until returning late as Majeed, a one-time walk-on and New Jersey native, got a sack and made a career-high four tackles in his first action since Sept. 16 vs. Washington. Majeed had three stops in that game and against Richmond a week earlier. Spencer returned in the fourth quarter, finishing with two tackles and a pass breakup.

Three down

Special teams: Assistant coach Ross Els’ unit continues to prove problematic. Two weeks after allowing a game-changing punt return touchdown at Iowa, the special teams units imploded again with two major mistakes that caused an 18-point, fourth-quarter lead to vanish in less than 7 minutes. The first, a dropped snap by punter Michael O'Shaughnessy, resulted in a Rutgers touchdown on the first play of fourth. That was set up due to an illegal formation penalty that forced MSU to rekick, and three of its five penalties in the game came on special teams. The second gaffe was Tyrell Henry allowing a kickoff to bounce, with the Scarlet Knights recovering the free ball. That happened as Rutgers saw the Spartans’ hands team on the field preparing for a potential onside kick, tipping kicker Jade McAtamney to search for an open area to deliver the pooch kick into that Thomas Amankwaa raced to recover. MSU was ahead 24-21 with 8:30 to play at the time.

Harlon Barnett: A second straight fourth-quarter collapse and a fourth consecutive loss all but end the Barnett's chance to land the permanent head coaching position at his alma mater. Though Barnett as interim coach inherited a flawed team, one Mel Tucker had begun to temper expectations for midway through preseason camp before his firing, the way in which the Spartans continue to commit costly penalties and turnovers an inopportune times and have failed to maintain late leads show a complete reset is needed with the coaching staff after the season.

QB Noah Kim: Though Barnett alluded to the starter for MSU's first five games being banged up coming into Saturday, saying he could have entered in an emergency, Kim served as the No. 3 quarterback behind Houser and true freshman Sam Leavitt. Barnett also made it clear: The starting job is now Houser’s for the foreseeable future. Kim had six interceptions in five starts, and the offense had an inability to put up points in his three games against Power Five opponents.

