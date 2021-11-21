Breaking News:

Michigan State football stays in top-15 in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
The latest AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports just dropped and, predictably, the Spartans dropped five spots after a brutal loss to Ohio State, but they did manage to hang in the top-15 at No. 13 overall.

Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 3, now ahead of undefeated Cincinnati following their trouncing of the Spartans. Georgia hangs around at No. 1 and Alabama is No. 2. Notre Dame rounds out the top-5 at No. 5 while Michigan is at No. 6.

