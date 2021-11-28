Michigan State football stays put in latest AFCA Coaches Poll
Michigan State football was able to pull off a memorable win last night in the snow against Penn State, but that won’t help them move up the latest AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. The Spartans remain at No. 13 despite the victory, right behind No. 12 Iowa.
Michigan moves up to No. 3 after beating Ohio State at home, who is now No. 7. Oklahoma State is No. 5 following their win over Oklahoma.
Georgia, Alabama, and Cincinnati round out the top-4.
