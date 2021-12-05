Michigan State football stays at No. 11 in latest AP Poll

The latest AP Poll is live and, unlike the Coaches Poll, Michigan State football will not move up in the rankings. The Spartans will stay at No. 11 as they await their bowl placement.

Alabama is your new No. 1, Michigan is No. 2, Georgia is No. 3 and Cincinnati is No. 4.

Notre Dame was the 1-loss team that got left out of the top-4, coming in at No. 5. Baylor moved up to No. 6 following their win in the Big 12 Championship over Oklahoma State.

More!