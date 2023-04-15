Michigan State football spring practice: 5 takeaways starts with QB battle

EAST LANSING — Payton Thorne cautioned anyone who watched Michigan State football’s 15th and final spring practice from passing judgment.

About 15,000 fans spent two hours of their hot, sunny Saturday inside Spartan Stadium watching Thorne and his teammates close out workouts. And what they saw was a 1/15th snapshot into where the Spartans’ roster and depth are going into the summer.

If that.

“It's very different than our regular practices,” Thorne, the redshirt senior quarterback, said afterwards. “So it's kind of in a category of its own. It's not scrimmage. We get work in, but it's not like a regular practice, let's just say.”

MSU coach Mel Tucker anticipates competitions to continue when his team reconvenes in early August for preseason camp.

Saturday's practice included about 45 minutes of 11-on-11 scrimmaging and situational play after drills for the first hour-plus. Tucker said the benefit was getting one last look at his players individually and collectively, before breaking for the summer.

“That was a practice format, so you see guys getting work with different groups,” Tucker, beginning his fourth season at MSU, said. “You get a lot of reps, and we grade everything. They're competing, it's a very good healthy competition. And competition makes us all better. We have really good competition at every position, so I thought we had good work today. Today was very indicative of what we've seen out of those guys throughout the spring.”

Here are five takeaways from the practice.

QB pecking order

Tucker began the spring practices in March by announcing an open quarterback competition between Thorne, a two-year starter, redshirt junior Noah Kim and redshirt freshman Katin Houser. Throughout the past month, coaches and teammates said the battle was close.

Saturday pointed to status quo, at least for now.

Mel Tucker watches quarterback quarterback Payton Thorne (10) and his offensive line at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

The first-team reps throughout mainly were spread between Thorne and Kim, with the incumbent showing touch, accuracy and velocity on his delivery and better health in escaping pressure for a rushing touchdown on a hurry-up drive late in the session. Kim looked a step behind, with a few egregiously errant throws mixed in with some pinpoint passes. After a near-interception early in his hurry-up drive, Kim closed the practice with three crisp completions in a row, including an over-the-shoulder, in-stride 31-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gates Jr.

Houser got the first live 11-on-11 reps to close out the first hour of practice and showed throughout the day his raw talent with need for refinement and better precision. He fumbled the second snap on an exchange (as did Thorne on the first snap from center Nick Samac after “halftime”). But Houser followed that with a good throw to tight end Maliq Carr on a quick post before Thorne took over.

Then in the second hour of practice, Houser got just five snaps, completing one throw well behind receiver Tyrell Henry, who made a leaping reach-back catch with one hand while getting blasted by safety Malik Spencer. Houser’s sailed another throw through the end zone on an apparent miscommunication between him and wideout Jaron Glover, but he hit freshman tight end Brennan Parachek underneath for a first down on his final snap.

Tucker did not make any declarations about his rep chart.

“We'll continue the competition throughout the summer and in the fall camp,” Tucker said.

RB rotation

It looks like transfers Nate Carter and Jaren Mangham are giving returning starter Jalen Berger a significant push at running back for carries. Carter, who arrived from Connecticut, provides burst through holes and broke one run during drills deep into the secondary. Mangham showed the ability to power through contact in the limited opportunities the defense was tackling live.

Berger showed the improved vision and trust in his line that started in the second half of last season. While the quarterback competition appears to be a bit more manufactured, the three running backs could all carve out roles by the end of preseason camp, before the first game against Central Michigan on Sept. 2.

OL looks set

Speaking of the line, the offensive skill players raved about how “night and day” different it has been this spring having more than the five healthy scholarship offensive linemen the Spartans had a year ago at this time. That has allowed MSU to deploy traditional first-, second- and third-team looks throughout the spring and again Saturday.

The starting group in front of Thorne for the final hurry-up drills looked almost identical to the one that ended last season – Brandon Baldwin at left tackle, J.D. Duplain at left guard, Samac at center, Geno VanDeMark at right guard and Spencer Brown at right tackle. The second unit that took the field with Kim for the closing quick-paced drive was junior college All-American Keyshawn Blackstock at left tackle, Evan Brunning at left guard, Dallas Fincher at center, Kevin Wigenton at right guard and Ethan Boyd at right tackle. Two early-enrolled freshmen also both saw some snaps during 11-on-11 work, with Stanton Ramil at right tackle and Cole Dellinger at center.

Difference-making DL

It was hard not to notice Tunmise Adeleye, and not just because MSU’s defensive line was depleted.

The Texas A&M transfer’s size, strength and quickness showed up immediately during drills, including one spin move around Ramil during one-on-one work against the offensive line. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Adeleye also chased down running back Davion Primm during the scrimmage portion.

It also showed that MSU can do some different things with Adeleye. Even though coaches rarely show many new looks or schemes during a public practice, the Spartans at one point used Adeleye in the middle of the line with a speed rush package that included Avery Dunn and Brandon Wright flanking him, with Jacoby Windmon and Aaron Brule at outside linebacker and Cal Haladay in the middle.

Banged up

Tucker said Monday that MSU eschewed a traditional spring game because of injuries on the defensive line. But there was one player whose presence was noticeably absent from the field, and another who left the field after getting hurt during the scrimmage.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman was among the players who were in uniform and wearing pads who did not partake in any of the drills or scrimmaging. Linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote also suffered an apparent left arm injury during the scrimmaging and did not return.

Three others dressed in uniform but did not participate in the practice: starting cornerback Charles Brantley and defensive backs Dillon Tatum and Ade Willie. Linebacker Darius Snow also was in his jersey and sweatpants, still wearing a bulky brace on the left leg he injured in the 2022 opener against Western Michigan that cost him the rest of the season.

As for those defensive line injuries, defensive end Khris Bogle was in uniform but did not practice. Newly arrived defensive tackle transfers Jarrett Jackson (left leg) and Dre Butler (right arm) also sat out.

Other players who were listed on the roster but were not in uniform included defensive back Khary Crump (suspended from team activities for tunnel fight last season at Michigan), offensive lineman Gavin Broscius (left knee surgery), linebacker Quavian Carter, wide receiver Sebastian Brown and defensive back A.J. Kirk.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football spring practice: 5 takeaways