Michigan State football spring game date announced

Michigan State football will officially open spring practice tomorrow, and we now know when it will conclude with the annual spring game.

Spartans head coach Mel Tucker met with the local media on Monday to preview spring ball for Michigan State, and confirmed the annual spring game will take place on April 15. He said the game format is still yet to be determined.

In previous years, the spring game has been more of an open practice for fans to attend for free. More details on this year’s spring game will be announced closer to the event in mid-April.

Mel Tucker just finished his pre-spring press conference. He said he’s looking to fill the vacancy on his staff with a DB coach, hoping to do that soon. Spring game format is TBD, date is April 15. — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) March 13, 2023

More Football!

