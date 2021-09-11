Michigan State football: Spartans thin at defensive end vs. Youngstown State

EAST LANSING — Michigan State football will be without some key members of its defense in Saturday's game against Youngstown State.

Defensive ends Drew Beesley, Drew Jordan and Itayvion "Tank" Brown are not in uniform for the Spartans for the noon kickoff (BTN). A program spokesman said the three are "out for medical reasons."

MSU defensive end Drew Beesley on the sidelines during the Spring Game Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

That leaves starter Jacub Panasiuk and reserves Jeff Petrowski, Michael Fletcher and Jack Camper as experienced options at the pass-rushing spot for MSU (1-0) against the Penguins (1-0).

Other MSU notable players not in uniform included safety C.J. Hayes, quarterback Hamp Fay, wide receiver Ricky White, running back Davion Primm, safety Michael Gravely, safety A.J. Kirk, cornerback Marqui Lowery, tight end Kameron Allen and tight end Evan Morris.

The Spartans get back tight end Adam Berghorst (knee) and have both defensive tackle Jalen Hunt (foot) and running back Harold Joiner III (head) in uniform after injuries in last week's season-opening 38-21 win at Northwestern.

