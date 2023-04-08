Michigan State football recruiting: Mount Pleasant OL Andrew Dennis commits

Michigan State football’s 2024 class is slowly growing.

Coach Mel Tucker landed a pledge late Saturday afternoon from Mount Pleasant offensive lineman Andrew Dennis, the third player to commit to play for the Spartans. He joins a pair of four-star cornerbacks in Jamari Howard from Florida and Jaylen Thompson from Tennessee.

Listed at 6 feet 4½ and 275 pounds, Dennis is a three-star prospect considered the nation’s 46th-best interior line prospect ranking No. 13 in the state and No. 717 nationally, according to 247Sports.com’s composite system. He was a Division 3-4 first-team Associated Press all-state offensive lineman, and also played defensive end for the Oilers.

Dennis chose the Spartans over 24 other Division I offers that included Illinois, Minnesota, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Missouri and a number of Mid-American Conference and Ivy League schools.

