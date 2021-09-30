Michigan State football: Simeon Barrow starts, shines at DT in return from COVID opt-out

EAST LANSING — It was a decision Simeon Barrow felt he needed to make to protect himself.

The Michigan State defensive tackle, who contracted COVID-19 late in the summer of 2020, ended his true freshman year abruptly a few months later. He traveled and dressed for the Spartans’ upset win at Michigan Oct. 24, then opted out after the game and returned to his home in Grovetown, Georgia, to finish his first fall semester.

“It was pretty difficult,” Barrow recalled Wednesday. “But I had to do what was best for me and my health.”

Michigan State defensive tackle Simeon Barrow (8) and defensive tackle Kyle King (54) tackle Northwestern running back Andrew Clair during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Michigan State won 38-21.

After redshirting, he returned to campus in January and went through the entire offseason training program. Barrow emerged as a potential force on the defensive line during spring practice, then stepped into a starting role in MSU’s opener against Northwestern and has yet to vacate the job. With Jalen Hunt and Dashaun Mallory banged up, Barrow continues to play more and more snaps as the Spartans prepare to host Western Kentucky on Saturday for homecoming (7:30 p.m./BTN).

Barrow — who along with fellow starter Jacob Slade have been playing defensive tackle each with a cast protecting their broken hands — earned the team’s co-defensive player of the week against Northwestern with three tackles in 30 snaps. He got four stops in 34 plays against Youngstown State and two tackles in 50 snaps at Miami.

But Saturday’s 23-20 win over Nebraska showcased the 6-foot-2, 285-pound interior lineman’s power against the beefy Cornhuskers’ offensive line. Barrow finished with seven tackles and splitting his first sack with defensive end Jacub Panasiuk near the end of the first half.

Barrow’s 16 tackles are the most among MSU’s defensive linemen.

“I feel like I'm playing great,” he said. “…I'm playing every play like it’s your last play. I was just focusing hard and working hard.”

Barrow said he spent time at home studying the playbook and working out while following the regimen MSU’s strength and conditioning staff laid out for him. He has started all four games with Slade, while sophomore Maverick Hansen also picked up more snaps as Hunt continues to recover from a foot injury and Mallory has missed the past two games.

“The team is executing really well,” Barrow said. “I feel like season is going off really well. This is what we expected as a team.”

Portal ponderings

Chase Kline walks out of the tunnel before Michigan State's football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

MSU lost three defensive players to the transfer portal this week, including former starting cornerback Kalon Gervin and top reserve linebacker Chase Kline. Freshman defensive end Alex Okelo was the other.

The in-season attrition is nothing defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton said he did not anticipate.

“That's how we built this team off of that. I mean, there's a lot of guys out there getting a lot of snaps that were in that same boat,” Hazelton said. “And when people choose that it's not right for them, that's how the college world is now. It's weird, because it's not traditional, let's say, but it is what it is.

“And that's how we're hoping to continue to build our team a little bit, and I'm sure other teams are going to do that, too. And there's gonna be some of that from now on, forever.”

Gervin and Kline each played in the Spartans’ first four games this season. Both already redshirted in 2018, and Gervin played in three games that year.

MSU coach Mel Tucker said Tuesday he told the team a day earlier it is up to the coaches to ensure “that everyone knows where I stand” and then allow players to make their decisions on whether to stay or leave.

“Everyone's gotta do what they think is best for them, and I'm gonna support them in doing that,” Tucker said. “You go into game four as a coach, you're not gonna be surprised if you have some guys go in the portal.”

Safety Xavier Henderson on Wednesday said Ma’a Gaoteote, a four-star recruit who was MSU’s highest-rated incoming freshman, has assumed some of Kline’s reps during practice. And beside him at cornerback, Henderson said freshman Chuck Brantley has emerged as a playmaker, while the hope is Louisville transfer Marqui Lowery can return from an unspecified injury to become a contributor in the secondary.

Panasiuk honored

Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk reacts after a play against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing.

Speaking of Panasiuk, the senior earned Pro Football Focus College’s defensive player of the week honors for his monster game against the Cornhuskers.

The 6-4, 255-pound Panasiuk – who endured weight and muscle loss last season from his battle with COVID-19 – registered 14 pressures on 39 Nebraska rushes. He sacked Adrian Martinez twice among his seven tackles and forced the quarterback to fumble in the fourth quarter.

“It was just beautiful,” Barrow said of Panasiuk. “I wasn't surprised. I already knew that he was a beast.”

For the season, Panasiuk has five of his 12 tackles for a loss and owns a team-leading three quarterback hurries.

Arcuri’s academics

Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri (76) against Arizona State, Sept. 8, 2018 in Tempe, Ariz.

Sixth-year senior right tackle AJ Arcuri was named among the 176 semifinalists Wednesday for the William V. Campbell Foundation Award.

The Campbell Trophy — awarded to the player with the best combination of academics, community service, and on-field performance — is given annually in December. Arcuri is a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection who holds a 3.38 grade-point average in packaging.

