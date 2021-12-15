Michigan State football signs Oxford’s Tate Myre to recruiting class

Tate Myre had a dream to one day play football at Michigan State University. A strong linebacker and running back prospect at Oxford High School, Myre was well on his way to earning that opportunity.

Myre, 16, tragically passed away in heroic fashion during the school shootings at Oxford High School.

Mel Tucker opened today’s signing day festivities honoring Myre as a signee to the 2022 recruiting class. While he was never able to live out his dream, his legacy will live in infamy as a member of the Michigan State football program, and he will forever be a Spartan Dawg.

We would like to welcome Tate Myre as an honorary Spartan Dawg to our #Proce22Driven class 💚 #SD4L #OxfordStrong pic.twitter.com/QD64s0HKnP — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021

Player Profile

Position: Running Back/Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6’0″/195 pounds

Hometown: Oxford, Michigan

High School: Oxford High School

247Sports Composite ranking: N/a

Analysis: Tate Myre has the perfect blend of size and speed to excel at both the running back and linebacker positions. With a registered 4.44 40-yard dash, Myre is in an elite category when it comes to speed.

Stay tuned to Spartans Wire for all of your signing day coverage!

More!