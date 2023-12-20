Michigan State football signees Jaylen Thompson, Keshawn Williams didn't waver after changes

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. − Michigan State football had a tumultuous 2023 season, including a head coaching change.

But throughout all of that, Riverdale senior standouts Jaylen Thompson and Keshawn Williams didn't waver on the Spartans.

The two defensive backs signed with Michigan State on Wednesday, the first day of the December early period.

"Nothing really changed my mind," said Thompson, who has been a Spartans commitment since December 2022. "I've always loved Michigan State. I'm Michigan State through and through."

Michigan State struggled to a 4-8 record in 2023, and coach Mel Tucker was fired in late September amid controversy involving sexual harassment allegations.

With Thompson committed, Williams was being heavily recruited during that time. He committed in mid-October to then-interim coach Harlon Barnett, the defensive backs coach who recruited him. Barnett is expected to return to Michigan State as an assistant under new head coach Jonathan Smith.

Both players stuck to their commitments, despite numerous attempts at getting them to flip.

"There were a few teams that came in and talked to me," said the 6-1, 180-pound Williams, who is a three-star defensive back and ranked No. 50 overall in Tennessee, according to 247Sports Composite. "I talked to MTSU, and Oregon State wanted me."

Both Thompson and Williams visited Michigan State more than a week ago, which finalized their commitments.

Riverdale defensive backs Jaylen Thompson (left) and Keshawn Williams signed with Michigan State on Wednesday.

"I wanted to see the new coaching staff, the new environment," said the 6-1, 175-pound Thompson, rated by 247Sports Composite as a three-star and the No. 15 prospect in Tennessee. "I got a wider view of what they bring to the table. I got a wider view of campus, talked to some teachers around, how they feel about the school, and talked to some players about the new coaching staff. Everything was positive."

Thompson was the Region 3-6A defensive MVP after garnering 57 tackles, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries in leading Riverdale to the region title and Class 6A state quarterfinals.

Williams had 53 tackles, a sack and an interception while adding 874 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns in what was his first full season of high school football.

Riverdale's Jaylen Thompson heads downfield during a 2023 game. Thompson signed with Michigan State Wednesday.

ALL-AREA: Meet The DNJ's 2023 All-Area football team, headlined by player of year Braden Graham

"It was a hard comeback, a bounce-back that a lot of people might have quit on," said Williams, who started playing football after transferring to Riverdale as a sophomore, then missed his junior season because of an injury. "But I saw the goal, and I knew what I was capable of."

Thompson has graduated from Riverdale and will enroll early at Michigan State. The Spartans didn't make a bowl game, or he would already be in East Lansing.

"That will be a huge benefit for me," Thompson said. "Just to get up there and get college life in my system. It's a huge difference from high school to college. I'll learn all I need to learn before the summer enrollment and new season. I'll be steps ahead of other people."

Thompson and Williams will be roommates at Michigan State.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Michigan State football signees didn't waver during coaching change