Michigan State football short on offensive tackles; QB Rocky Lombardi likely to start

A Michigan State football player walks back to his car at Spartan Stadium following practice on the campus in East Lansing on Monday, August 10, 2020.

EAST LANSING — It appears Rocky Lombardi will be Michigan State football’s starting quarterback.

His offensive line will be a few bodies short at tackle.

Three expected contributors from the final depth chart in 2019 — Luke Campbell, Devontae Dobbs and Mustapha Khaleefah — are among those not in uniform for Saturday’s game against Rutgers to begin the Mel Tucker era.

Khaleefah was the No. 2 left tackle at the end of last season, while redshirt freshman Dobbs played four games last season and was No. 2 at tackle for the Pinstsripe Bowl but did dnot play.

It is unclear if any of them have opted out of the season. Veteran Jordan Reid, a two-year starter at right tackle, also has opted out this season along with true freshman OL Justin Stevens.

Lombardi took snaps with the first-team offense during warmups, including RB Elijah Collins. His offensive line in pregame was LT A.J. Arcuri, LG Blake Bueter, C Matt Allen, RG Matt Carrick and RT Kevin Jarvis. Top WRs were Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed and Tre Mosley, along with TE Trenton Gillison.

All three returning quarterbacks are dressed for the game. True freshman Noah Kim is not.

MSU dressed 75 players, with those not in uniform sitting in the stands. Spartan players were allowed two tickets each for family members.

A number of true freshman made the limited dress list: WR Montorie Foster, WR Ian Stewart, WR Terry Lockett, WR Ricky White, LB Cal Haladay, S Darius Snow, DE Avery Dunn, DE Jeff Petrowski, DT Simeon Barrow and CB Angelo Grose.

Also in the stands today as a spectator: former coach Mark Dantonio.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football short on offensive tackles in 2020 opener