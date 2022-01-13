Michigan State football set to add pass-rush guru to coaching staff

Michigan State football is in the process of finalizing a deal to hire a private trainer to fill one of two vacancies on its coaching staff

The Free Press has learned Brandon Jordan, who has tutored TJ Watt, Von Miller and other prominent NFL sack artists, is set to join the Spartans as a defensive ends coach/pass rush specialist.

I think about where I am, then I think about my past! Just a kid from the Westbank of New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/8Lj5fA8fgo — Coach Brandon Jordan (@CoachBTJordan) January 11, 2022

The unorthodox move comes after MSU tallied 43 sacks, the sixth-highest total in the nation.

Despite that high level of production, head coach Mel Tucker is looking to bolster that sector to relieve the pressure placed on a secondary burned repeatedly in 2021. The Spartans surrendered 324.8 passing yards per game, worst in the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

Following the regular season, cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman was hired by Georgia Tech, which created the opening Jordan will soon fill.

Jordan, who is based out of Louisiana and Texas, could help Michigan State make inroads on the recruiting trail. After all, his clientele includes players at the middle and high school levels in two talent-rich states.

He's also not a stranger to the college game. Jordan spent multiple years as a defensive line coach at Austin Peay.

With Jordan set to come aboard, Tucker and Spartans still have one more vacancy to fill as they look to find a replacement for running backs coach William Peagler.

