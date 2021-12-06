Michigan State football senior CJ Hayes enters NCAA Transfer Portal
After starting his career with Michigan State football as a wide receiver, CJ Hayes moved to safety and special teams, and now he will be moving on from the program entirely.
On Monday, Hayes entered the NCAA transfer portal. The MSU senior never quite found a full-time role on the team between his time under Mark Dantonio or Mel Tucker, despite switching his position to try to do just that.
