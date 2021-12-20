Michigan State football sees 3 more players enter transfer portal

Michigan State football bid farewell to three more players Monday.

Tight end Kameron Allen, wide receiver Ian Stewart and linebacker Cole DeMarzo became the latest members of the Spartans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Allen, a former three-star recruit in the 2021 class, signed a letter of intent last December and enrolled in January.

But a logjam at his position formed soon after he arrived in East Lansing, when Connor Heyward moved over from running back. Allen was pushed down a depth chart that also included Tyler Hunt and Purdue transfer Maliq Carr.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Allen becomes the second tight end to enter the portal after redshirt junior Trenton Gillison did so earlier this month.

Michigan State tight end commit Kameron Allen transferred to North Forney High School after two years at Mesquite Poteet.

Stewart, a former three-star prospect in the 2020 class, played 17 snaps on offense this season and produced one catch for eight yards. The Woodhaven product was deployed exclusively on special teams last year and maintained eligibility for a redshirt, which he was granted.

Like Stewart, DeMarzo struggled to get on the field. He played only two snaps -- both on special teams -- since enrolling in June 2020. The former three-star recruit redshirted as a freshman.

Allen, Stewart and DeMarzo are among 14 scholarship players who have left the team since late September and pursued a move to another school. The Spartans will face Pitt in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football has TE, WR, LB enter transfer portal