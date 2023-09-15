Michigan State football: Secondary faces tough task in Washington pass attack

Free Press sports writer Chris Solari looks ahead to Michigan State football's game Saturday against Washington in East Lansing.

Fast facts

Matchup: Michigan State (2-0) vs. No. 8 Washington (2-0)

Kickoff: 5 p.m. Saturday; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV/radio: Peacock (online-only), WJR-AM (760).

Line: Huskies by 16.

Injury report

MSU: Out: DB Khary Crump (suspension), OL Stanton Ramil (right knee), OL Gavin Broscious (left knee). Questionable: RB Jalen Berger (lower right leg), LB Jacoby Windmon (right pectoral muscle), WR/KR Alante Brown (head/neck), RB Jaren Mangham (lower-body), LB Darius Snow (right leg), DB Semar Melvin (undisclosed), LB Ma’a Gaoteote (undisclosed), DT Jarrett Jackson (undisclosed), DT Alex VanSumeren (undisclosed). Probable: OL Geno VanDeMark (lower body), WR Jaron Glover (midsection).

Washington: Out: RB Tybo Rogers (suspension), OL Gaard Memmelaar (undisclosed), RB Cameron Davis (lower body), WR Giles Jackson. Questionable: DL Armon Parker (undisclosed). Probable: RB Dillon Johnson (undisclosed), S Asa Turner (hand).

Scouting report

When MSU has the ball: The Spartans’ offensive line has struggled early in the first two games against inferior opponents, but they wore down both Central Michigan in the opener and Richmond last week in a 45-14 victory. Quarterback Noah Kim shook off a shaky start again but a lost quicker and more decisively than in Week 1, earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for throwing for 292 yards and three touchdowns while completing his final 15 passes to finish 18-for-22. Nathan Carter ran for three TDs and 111 yards on 19 attempts, but fumbles from backups Jordon Simmons (returned for a TD) and Davion Primm (set up a short-field TD) point to problems should Jalen Berger and Jaren Mangham get injured.

Washington’s run defense appears to be its weak spot: The Huskies averaged 153 yards rushing allowed in their two wins, which ranks 95th out of 132 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. MSU’s 144.5 yards rushing ranks 77th nationally. Washington allows 207 passing yards a game, which ranks 64th, but the Huskies have not had an interception from a starter in 10 straight games.

When Washington has the ball: Harlon Barnett’s debut as acting head coach for the suspended Mel Tucker features a top-10 challenge for the Spartans’ defense. Everyone in East Lansing is familiar with Michael Penix Jr., and the second-year Washington starting quarterback is off to a sizzling start this season. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound lefty emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate by throwing for 895 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 73.1% of his passes so far in second-year coach Kalen DeBoer’s high-powered offense.

The Huskies rank first in the nation at 473 passing yards per game, second at 9.2 yards per play, sixth in total offense at 565.5 yards a contest and eighth in scoring at 49.5 points. Washington rarely ran the ball in its wins (56-19 over Boise State and 43-10 victory over Tulsa), and its 93.5 rushing yards per game is 113th in the FBS. Will Nixon’s 12 carries for 78 yards leads the Huskies, but he does not have one of their five rushing TDs. Wide receiver Rome Odunze has 14 catches for 239 yards and two TDs, and Jalen McMillan has three scores among his team-high 16 catches for 215 yards.

It will be a test for MSU’s young and talented secondary, which is ranked No. 5 in the nation in pass defense (107 yards per game), thanks to facing run-first quarterbacks the first two weeks. However, the Spartans have allowed just 206 total yards per game and 3.43 yards per play, both of which rank fifth in the country, and their five sacks per game is third nationally.

Know the foe

Be like Mike: Penix has an extensive resume already against MSU. In three previous meetings against the Spartans — two of them while at Indiana — the sixth-year senior went 2-1 and completed 82 of 120 passes for 1,004 yards with nine touchdowns. In last season’s win in Seattle, Penix was 24-for-40 for 398 yards with four touchdown passes.

With DeBoer as his offensive coordinator for the Hoosiers in 2019, Penix, then a redshirt freshman, completed 20 straight passes in his first road start, finishing 33-for-42 for 286 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-31 loss to coach Mark Dantonio’s team. In 2020, again in East Lansing, Penix was 25-for-38 for 320 yards and two touchdowns in Indiana’s 24-0 win.

Bernard’s back: MSU pulled Germie Bernard away from Washington after he signed with the Huskies in December 2021. He was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent after a coaching change and then enrolled at MSU. The Nevada native and high school teammate of MSU quarterback Katin Houser showed promise last season for the Spartans. He caught seven passes for 128 yards, including a 44-yard score on his first catch in the opener against Western Michigan and a 27-yard TD from Noah Kim that prevented a shutout loss to Minnesota. However, Bernard did not have a catch in MSU’s final six games of its 5-7 season and entered the transfer portal in December. The former four-star prospect picked Washington for a second time, and the 6-1, 203-pound sophomore has five catches for 90 yards and a TD so far this season.

Huskies’ high: DeBoer spent just that one season at Indiana after serving three years as offensive coordinator at Eastern Michigan from 2014-16. He won three NAIA national titles as head coach at University of Sioux Falls from 2005-09, then went 12-6 as head coach at Fresno State in 2020 and 2021. Washington went 11-2 in DeBoer’s debut in 2022, and the Huskies’ nine-game win streak is the second-longest active streak among Power Five programs, trailing only Georgia’s 19 straight.

Chris Solari's two cents

Getting familiar: Washington will join the Big Ten next year after making the decision in early August to leave the Pac-12, a conference which it helped found in 1915. The Huskies are 3-1 all-time against the Spartans, who won the first meeting between the two programs in 1969 — and the only game in East Lansing — 27-11.

Washington is the first non-conference top-10 visitor to Spartan Stadium since Sept. 12, 2015, when then-No. 5 MSU beat No. 7 Oregon, 31-28. The Ducks, another Pac-12 charter member, will join the Big Ten next fall along with UCLA and USC.

Historic weekend: Not only does Saturday mark Barnett’s debut as a head coach and the return of Dantonio to the coaching staff as associate head coach, but the Spartans will celebrate Dantonio’s 2013 Big Ten championship team during the game. That squad beat Stanford in the 100th Rose Bowl, marking was the program’s first Rose Bowl appearance since winning it in 1987. The Spartans finished 13-1 and No. 3 in the nation in the final 2013 season polls. Also, Saturday marks the first time alcoholic beverages will be sold in Spartan Stadium.

Prediction

Anticipate the boos heard from Spartans fans early against CMU and Richmond to vanish, replaced by cheers for the players, Barnett and Dantonio after a trying week. That won’t be enough, however. MSU’s secondary once again can’t stop Penix, and Kim and the offense can’t keep up the scoring pace, with quick drives and turnovers proving problematic. Mostly, the Spartans’ inability to generate a push up front and run the ball consistently gets exposed by its first Power Five opponent of the year. The pick: Washington 37, MSU 24.

