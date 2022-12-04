Michigan State football’s season is officially over, will not play in bowl game this year

The Michigan State football 2022 season is officially over.

For only the third time in the last 16 seasons, Michigan State will not play in a bowl game. This is the second time in the first three seasons under Mel Tucker that the Spartans aren’t bowling.

Michigan State finished the season 5-7 and failed to win one of their final two games to automatically lock up a bowl bid. However, there was still a slim chance entering this week that they’d be offered a bowl bid due Academic Progress Rate (APR) tiebreakers. The scenarios that needed to occur for that to happen didn’t, and Michigan State didn’t receive a bowl bid on Sunday.

The Spartans will now turn their focus to the offseason, with potential changes to the coaching staff coming in the next few weeks. Michigan State will next take the field in an official game against Central Michigan on Sept. 2, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire