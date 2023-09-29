Michigan State football scouting report at Iowa: Spartans need to clean up penalties

Free Press sports writer Chris Solari breaks down Michigan State football's game Saturday against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.

Fast facts

Matchup: Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Iowa (3-1, 0-1).

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa.

TV/radio: NBC, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Hawkeyes by 12½.

Availability report

MSU: Out: DT Alex VanSumeren (undisclosed/season), TE Tyneil Hopper (lower right leg/season), OL Stanton Ramil (right knee/season), OL Gavin Broscious (left knee/season), RB Joseph Martinez (undisclosed/season), DB Khary Crump (suspension). Questionable: OL Geno VanDeMark (undisclosed), RB Jalen Berger (lower right leg), RB Jaren Mangham (lower-body), OL Cole Dellinger (undisclosed), LB Jacoby Windmon (undisclosed), DE Khris Bogle (undisclosed), DT Dre Butler (right shoulder), CB Charles Brantley (upper-body), CB Marquis Lowery (undisclosed), DB Semar Melvin (undisclosed), LB Ma’a Gaoteote (undisclosed), CB Caleb Coley (undisclosed), LB Quavian Carter (undisclosed). Probable: LB Harold Joiner III (undisclosed), DE James Schott (undisclosed), DE Ken Talley (undisclosed), DE Tunmise Adeleye (undisclosed), DT Jarrett Jackson (undisclosed).

Iowa: Out: TE Luke Lachey (ankle/season). Doubtful: RB Jaziun Patterson (undisclosed), RB Kaleb Johnson (undisclosed). Questionable: DE Chris Reames (undisclosed), OL Asher Fahey (undisclosed), WR Reese Osgood (undisclosed), WR Jacob Bostick (foot), QB Joe Labas (undisclosed).

Scouting report

When MSU has the ball: Now-interim coach Harlon Barnett on Monday said the Spartans plan to stick with Noah Kim at quarterback despite scoring just nine points — a field goal and a touchdown in last week’s 31-9 loss to Maryland — in their past 19 drives with him. The junior averages 224.3 passing yards per game but is completing just 56.9% of his throws after going 30-for-64 for just 326 yards over the past two games.

How long of a leash Kim gets remains to be seen, as does the pecking order behind him. Redshirt freshman Katin Houser and true freshman Sam Leavitt both got one series against the Terps — Leavitt’s first collegiate action and Houser’s fourth time entering in the final quarter this season. MSU's 23 points a game rank 92nd out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, though the offense has produced just 16 points against Power Five competition.

Running back Nathan Carter ranks 24th in the country and fourth in the Big Ten at 92.2 rushing yards per game, but he's almost doing it alone — the Spartans rank 111th nationally at 111 yards per game.

The Spartans are coming off a season-high 27 first downs against Maryland, which were negated by four offensive turnovers (plus a fifth on a kickoff return). Iowa ranks 36th in the country in total defense, allowing 313.8 yards per game. That includes the 24th-best pass defense at 180 yards per game, though the Hawkeyes are giving up 133.8 yards on the ground to rank 71st. Linebacker Jay Higgins ranks fourth in the country with 12½ tackles per game, which leads the Big Ten. Opponents convert on third down at a 36.6% clip, which is 51st in the country.

When Iowa has the ball: After getting eviscerated for 713 total yards (and 536 yards through the air) in a loss to Washington, the Spartans recovered and nearly halved both of those totals against Maryland despite being without starters Khris Bogle, Charles Brantley and Jacoby Windmon.

The Terps managed just 362 yards, while MSU’s secondary limited quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to 223 yards passing and picked him off once. Two of Maryland’s touchdowns came on short field after MSU turnovers and it got a field goal after a shanked punt, but the Spartans also allowed long scoring drives of 95 and 81 yards. MSU allows 23.2 points per game despite giving up 72 points in losing its last two games. Opponents are throwing for 243.2 yards per game, which ranks 92nd nationally, and the Spartans' 371.8 total yards allowed are 75th nationally. MSU is tied for sixth in FBS in stifling foes on third down (25.0%) but ranks 82nd in fourth-down defense (57.1%).

Iowa has endured offensive struggles since the start of the season, but nowhere near as catastrophically as in their 31-0 loss last week at No. 7 Penn State. The Hawkeyes managed only 76 yards of total offense and just four first downs against the Nittany Lions, including 48:10 without one at one point. It was the first shutout loss for Iowa since Oct. 14, 2000, at Illinois.

Know the foe

Star Cade? Starting quarterback Cade McNamara went just 5-for-14 for 42 yards at Penn State; he has struggled since transferring from U-M in the offseason. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior is just 43-for-85 for 459 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. His 50.6% completion percentage, 114.8 yards per game and 104.4 efficiency rating all rank 13th in the 14-team Big Ten. It has been a far cry from the only time he faced MSU: In the Spartans' epic victory over the Wolverines in 2021, McNamara was 28-for-44 for 383 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

That's All: Losing tight end Luke Lachey for the season has limited McNamara's options. However, the quarterback's former Michigan teammate, Erick All, has picked up production, with a team-high 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. The 6-5, 250-pound tight end did not play last year in U-M’s win over MSU, but he caught 10 passes for 97 yards in the Spartans’ 2021 victory and had three catches for 13 yards in MSU’s upset in Ann Arbor in 2020.

Hard times: McNamara’s struggles have set an alarming tone for the Hawkeyes’ offense. Iowa ranks 129th out of 130 teams nationally at 245.5 yards per game, is tied for 104th in rushing (118.5) and 125th in passing (127). Running back Leshon Williams averages 6.9 yards per carry but has just 25 attempts.

Chris Solari's two cents

Polar opposites: MSU’s penalty problems have been costly, and this is a week in which Barnett and his staff must clean them up. Iowa ranks second in the country in fewest penalties per game (three) and leads the nation in fewest yards penalized (20.8). The Spartans are tied for 109th in FBS at 7.5 flags per game and rank 106th with 66 penalty yards a game. They have committed 30 penalties in total, which ranks 105th in the nation and last in the Big Ten.

Close and far: MSU and Iowa began to develop a bit of a rivalry in the late 2000s and early 2010s, but conference realignment to add Maryland and Rutgers has limited their meetings since the Spartans’ 2015 Big Ten championship game win. The two have met just twice since, a 49-7 Iowa home win in 2020 and a 17-10 MSU home win in 2017. The Spartans last won in Iowa City during their 2013 Big Ten championship season, and are 10-14-1 all-time at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes lead the closely contested overall series, 24-22-2.

Prediction

It remains a significant question in the wake of Mel Tucker’s official firing which Spartans might enter the transfer portal. Regardless, the ones who make the trip to Iowa City continue to show a fight similar to last week. But McNamara finally finds some rhythm against a young and struggling pass defense, and the Hawkeyes’ defense squelches the Spartans’ offense as the quarterback concern grows. The pick: Iowa 23, MSU 13.

