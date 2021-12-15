Michigan State football scores Florida transfer Khris Bogle, a former top 75 recruit

Michigan State football on Wednesday dipped into the transfer portal for the fourth time ahead of the 2022 season, adding Khris Bogle, a defensive end/outside linebacker who spent three seasons at Florida.

Bogle, who has two years of eligibility remaining, was a four-star prospect from Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) and the No. 71 overall player and No. 3 weak-side defensive end in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Bogle appeared in 11 games this season with the Gators, starting three at outside linebacker, and recorded 23 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

"He's filled out quite a bit," MSU coach Mel Tucker said Wednesday, and is a "long, twitchy guy that plays with a lot of toughness and has a very good ability to rush the passer" with his length and bend. "I was very excited to be able to get in it with him."

Florida Gators linebacker Khris Bogle (8) yells in celebration after a tackle for loss during a game against Florida State at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla., Nov. 27, 2021.

In his three years at Florida, he collected 69 tackles, 12 for a loss, and eight sacks.

Bogle entered the transfer portal Dec. 1, and joins Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger, Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule and UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon as transfers in the Spartans' 2022 recruiting class.

