Michigan State football score vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Live updates, game highlights

Can Michigan State football pick up the pieces and salvage its season?

That’s the question looming over the Spartans, who are 2-2 entering Saturday’s night game at Iowa. Michigan State’s first road trip of the season is also the first game after MSU officially fired ex-head coach Mel Tucker due to sexual harassment allegations.

Secondary coach Harlon Barnett is serving as the interim coach for the rest of the season. MSU is 0-2 with blowout losses to Washington and Maryland at home in his first two games in charge.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium. The game will be televised on NBC. Iowa is 12.5 point favorites over the reeling Spartans.

Pregame notes

Michigan State is searching for any answers on the field. Washington and Maryland outscored the Spartans 72-16 in the last two games. The biggest issues last week were mostly self-inflicted, turning the ball over five times, and failing to slow down the passing attack once again.

Quarterback is still a question mark after a month. Starting quarterback Noah Kim struggled mightily in his first two starts against Power 5 opponents and redshirt freshman Kaitin Houser showed flashes in limited opportunity. Barnett said MSU will continue to roll with Kim moving forward and start against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have their own questions swirling around its offense after getting shut out by Penn State last week. Michigan transfer Cade McNamara was benched in the fourth quarter after the offense gained merely 76 total yards.

Iowa’s offensive issues are a welcome sight for MSU’s defense. The secondary was gashed in back-to-back games but now faces an Iowa wide receiver unit with 14 total catches on the season. Starting linebacker Jacoby Windmon was listed on the injury report with a season-ending injury. Cornerback Charles Brantley, running back Jaren Mangham and right guard Geno VanDeMark are also out.

