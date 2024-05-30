Michigan State football schedule updates, home opener moved to Friday

Michigan State has announced scheduling updates to three different games on the 2024 schedule. Most importantly, the scheduling update has announced the Spartans continuing a tradition that fans have grown to love.

MSU’s home opener against Florida Atlantic has moved from Saturday, August 31st to the Friday of Labor Day weekend, and will be played at 7 p.m. on that Friday, August 30th.

first three weeks are locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/9EQostNQ3O — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) May 30, 2024

The Spartans also have updates to the next two games on their schedule. The team will play Maryland on the road and Prairie View A&M at home, both games occuring at 3:30 p.m.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire