Michigan State football schedule 2020: Game time, channel and more

Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press

When does Michigan State play, you ask? 

You've come to the right place. We have Michigan State football's 2020 schedule with dates, game time, game channel and more — and here's a link to the entire Big Ten football schedule this season.

The Spartans' full schedule:

DATE    OPPONENT     TIME/TV/RESULT

Oct. 24: vs. Rutgers       12 p.m., BTN

Oct. 31: at Michigan       Noon, Fox

Nov. 7: at Iowa               TBA

Nov. 14: vs. Indiana        TBA

Nov. 21: at Maryland       TBA

Nov. 28: vs. Northwestern  TBA

Dec. 5: vs. Ohio State       TBA

Dec. 12: at Penn State      TBA

Dec. 19: TBA, Big Ten Champions Week — East vs. West

