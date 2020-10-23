Michigan State football schedule 2020: Game time, channel and more

When does Michigan State play, you ask?
You've come to the right place. We have Michigan State football's 2020 schedule with dates, game time, game channel and more — and here's a link to the entire Big Ten football schedule this season.
The Spartans' full schedule:
DATE OPPONENT TIME/TV/RESULT
Oct. 24: vs. Rutgers 12 p.m., BTN
Oct. 31: at Michigan Noon, Fox
Nov. 7: at Iowa TBA
Nov. 14: vs. Indiana TBA
Nov. 21: at Maryland TBA
Nov. 28: vs. Northwestern TBA
Dec. 5: vs. Ohio State TBA
Dec. 12: at Penn State TBA
Dec. 19: TBA, Big Ten Champions Week — East vs. West
